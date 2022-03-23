Irish post punk act Movment drops new single and music video for ‘Everything Will Be Clear’
“Everything Will Be Clear” is the latest single from the album “Transformation” by the Irish…
“Everything Will Be Clear” is the latest single from the album “Transformation” by the Irish post punk act Movment. The Single is available on Bandcamp and all digital streaming. Recorded at the End of Light Studios, Mullingar in Ireland, it was mixed at Miloco, London and mastered by Jerome Schmitt at The Airlab.
The new album “Transformation” was released in December 2021 and handles such subjects as confusion and propaganda. The two brothers had been writing songs for that album since 2017 and actually had about 25 songs and ideas initially. This was narrowed down to 16 songs of which 10 were recorded in their own home studio with mixing and mastering being completed in London. At the moment they are writing a new album and have about 22 songs/ideas to be developed.
Movment was born out of the ashes of Raw Novembre which released 3 albums and some singles and EPs.
Here’s the Video for “Everything Wil Be Clear”.
