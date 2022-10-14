Laibach announces new EP ‘Love Is Still Alive’ for 2023 – New track & video available now

(Photo by Roger op den Camp) Laibach has announced the first piece of an 8-track EP due out January 20 before the Slovenian collective embark on “The Coming Race” tour later this month. A vinyl edition will follow on March 3.

The “Love Is Still Alive” EP tracks the survivors’ journey through our solar system, and this trip is also a journey through some of the more “space” music genres of recent decades. The EP is an extension of music created for the film “Iron Sky – The Coming Race” (directed by Timo Vuorensola, 2019). Laibach’s music for “Iron Sky – The Coming Race” is (finally!) scheduled for release in 2023, alongside a specially created video game.

Here’s what the band says about the track’s concept: “This is the dawn of the third millennium of Mankind. The planet Earth, which we once knew as our home, is now nothing but a dead rock floating in space, destroyed by wars, pandemics, and all the evil that men do. So is the Moon, which once served as the stepping-stone into the vast universe, but later turned into a refuge for the last of us. Now, the remnants of mankind are hurling across the Universe on a single spacecraft, carrying the lucky few, saved from annihilation. They are heading for Mars, where all life once originated. They might have lost their history and their planet, but as long as they have a glimmer of hope and a guiding red light shining in the darkness, they will boldly go where no one has gone before – as long as love is still alive.”

Watch the video for “Love Is Still Alive I (Moon, Euphoria)” below.

Here’s the tracklisting for the “Love Is Still Alive” EP

Love Is Still Alive I (Moon, Euphoria) Love Is Still Alive II (Venus, Libidine) Love Is Still Alive III (Mercury, Dopamine) Love Is Still Alive IV (Neptune, Oxytocin) Love Is Still Alive V (Uranus, Prolactin) Love Is Still Alive VI (Saturn, Insomnia) Love Is Still Alive VII (Jupiter, Tristitia) Love Is Still Alive VIII (Mars, Dysphoria)

Laibach – “The Coming Race” tour