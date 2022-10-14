Laibach announces new EP ‘Love Is Still Alive’ for 2023 – New track & video available now
(Photo by Roger op den Camp) Laibach has announced the first piece of an 8-track…
(Photo by Roger op den Camp) Laibach has announced the first piece of an 8-track EP due out January 20 before the Slovenian collective embark on “The Coming Race” tour later this month. A vinyl edition will follow on March 3.
The “Love Is Still Alive” EP tracks the survivors’ journey through our solar system, and this trip is also a journey through some of the more “space” music genres of recent decades. The EP is an extension of music created for the film “Iron Sky – The Coming Race” (directed by Timo Vuorensola, 2019). Laibach’s music for “Iron Sky – The Coming Race” is (finally!) scheduled for release in 2023, alongside a specially created video game.
Here’s what the band says about the track’s concept: “This is the dawn of the third millennium of Mankind. The planet Earth, which we once knew as our home, is now nothing but a dead rock floating in space, destroyed by wars, pandemics, and all the evil that men do. So is the Moon, which once served as the stepping-stone into the vast universe, but later turned into a refuge for the last of us. Now, the remnants of mankind are hurling across the Universe on a single spacecraft, carrying the lucky few, saved from annihilation. They are heading for Mars, where all life once originated. They might have lost their history and their planet, but as long as they have a glimmer of hope and a guiding red light shining in the darkness, they will boldly go where no one has gone before – as long as love is still alive.”
Watch the video for “Love Is Still Alive I (Moon, Euphoria)” below.
Here’s the tracklisting for the “Love Is Still Alive” EP
- Love Is Still Alive I (Moon, Euphoria)
- Love Is Still Alive II (Venus, Libidine)
- Love Is Still Alive III (Mercury, Dopamine)
- Love Is Still Alive IV (Neptune, Oxytocin)
- Love Is Still Alive V (Uranus, Prolactin)
- Love Is Still Alive VI (Saturn, Insomnia)
- Love Is Still Alive VII (Jupiter, Tristitia)
- Love Is Still Alive VIII (Mars, Dysphoria)
Laibach – “The Coming Race” tour
- October 26 – Ludwigshafen, Germany – Pfalzbau
- October 27 – Schorndorf, Germany – Club Manufaktur
- October 28 – Prague, Czech Republic – Palac Akropolis
- October 29 – Bochum, Germany – Christuskirche
- October 30 – Arnhem, Netherlands – Luxor Live
- November 2 – Gdansk, Poland – B90
- November 3 – Krakow, Poland – Klub Kwadrat
- November 4 – Dresden, Germany – Kulturzentrum Strasse E
- November 5 – Budapest, Hungary – A 38
- January 23 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks
- January 24 – Rostock, Germany – Nikolaikirche
- January 25 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Bremen Teater
- January 26 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik
- January 28 – Helsinki, Finland – Savoy Theatre
- January 29 – Tallinn, Estonia – Vaba Lava
- January 31 – Stockholm, Sweden – Lilla Cirkus
- February 1 – Oslo, Norway – Marmorsalen
- February 2 – Aarhus, Denmark – VoxHall
- February 3 – Berlin, Germany – Astra
- February 4 – Leipzig, Germany – Schauspiel
- February 6 – Munich, Germany – Muffathalle
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether