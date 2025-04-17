Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Verona on Venus announces the release date of their latest single, an industrial cover of Die Antwoord’s hit “No 1”, set for Friday, May 16th, 2025. The reimagined version features a guest vocal performance from Calico Cooper (Beasto Blanco). Calico is Alice Cooper’s daughter for those who doubted.

You can pre-save the single already.

The single was produced by Verona on Venus frontman and former Devildriver guitarist Mike Spreitzer. Mike: “The cover delivers a gritty, industrial edge that recontextualizes the track for a new generation of heavy music fans. Cooper’s unmistakable presence brings an ethereal yet commanding dynamic to the song’s aggressive tone, resulting in a rework that’s as unrelenting as it is hypnotic.”

And he adds: “‘No 1’ has this defiant, moody, twisted charisma to it. I wanted to honor that while taking it into much heavier, more intense territory in my own language. Calico brought Yolandi’s spirit to life while making it her own.”

The release follows the band’s recent single “Pretty”.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

