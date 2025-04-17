Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

“Herra ja Hidalgo” is the fifth album from Finland’s EBM act Oldschool Union, with all track sung in Finnish. The new album was mastered by Dirk Steyer at ACSY sound.

<a href="https://oldschoolunion.bandcamp.com/album/herra-ja-hidalgo">Herra ja Hidalgo by Oldschool union</a>

About Oldschool Union

Oldschool Union was formed in 2009 by Seppo Ahlstedt and Janne Vilen, The duo performing exclusively in Finnish, embedding the concept of “sisu” – a Finnish term denoting resilience and determination – into their music.

They self-released their debut “Vanha Koulu” in 2009, featuring tracks like “Rasistit, fasistit” and “Grillibileet”, and launched their first full-length album “Älä Ole, Elä!” in 2012 on the now defunct EK Product label.

In 2016 “Perjantai” was released followed by “Vartalovasara” in 2020. That album introduced the new vocalist V-M Pekkola since singer Janne Vilen had left the band after the release of “Perjantai”.

