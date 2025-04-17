Fotoform releases new single & video ‘This City Is Over’ from new album ‘Grief is a Garden (Forever in Bloom)’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Fotoform has just dropped a new single and video, “This City Is Over”, taken from their new album “Grief is a Garden (Forever in Bloom)”, out tomorrow Friday, April 18. The accompanying music video for “This City Is Over” was directed by Erik Foster. “This City Is Over” follows previously released singles “Grief Is A Garden” and “If You Knew / Don’t You Worry, Baby”.

“Grief is a Garden (Forever in Bloom)” is the 3rd studio album for the Seattle-based shoegaze-infused post-punk band Fotoform and follows 2021’s “Horizons”. The new album will be available digitally and on limited edition vinyl (pre-order).

On the meaning behind the song, Fotoform’s Kim House shares: “We live so much of our lives on autopilot—numbed by routine, drained by survival mode. ‘This City Is Over’ is a call to reconnect with ourselves, our values, and our priorities. For me, that meant leaving a long career in fashion to pursue something more meaningful and sustainable—personally and creatively.

The ‘city’ in this song represents more than a place. It’s a symbol for unchecked capitalism, burnout culture, and the illusion of success at the expense of self. It’s about stepping back to reflect, to reclaim our time and energy, and to start listening to the voice within.

We don’t need to wait for a crisis to change our lives. A more authentic, aligned life is always within reach—if we’re brave enough to step outside of our comfort zones, to ‘follow the truth inside your soul.”

For this album Kim House (vocals, bass, synths, guitar) and Geoffrey Cox (guitars) were joined again by Michael Schorr (drums, ex-Death Cab for Cutie). To celebrate the release Fotoform band will embark on a European tour beginning on April 18, with stops in Paris, Berlin, Dresden, Madrid, Barcelona, and more.

Fotoform tour dates

April 2 – Seattle, WA – The Central Saloon

April 10 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

April 19 – Paris, FR – La Mécanique Ondulatoire

April 22 – Lille, FR – La Brat Cave

April 24 – Berlin, DE – Tommyhaus

April 25 – Dresden, DE – Scheune/Blechschloss

April 30 – Münster, DE – Rare Guitar

May 2 – Witzenhausen, DE – Runde Ecke

May 3 – Meschede, DE – Mono Bar

May 9 – Madrid, ES – El Sótano

May 10 – Guadalajara, ES – Pub Arcadia

May 12 – Barcelona, ES – Manchester Bar

May 29 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

