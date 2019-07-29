Horizon Of The Mute launches new song and lyric video – watch it here

The Finnish doom/industrial metal act Horizon Of The Mute has released a brand new song: “The Mass”. You can view the video right below. “The Mass” is taken from Horizon Of The Mute’s upcoming album called “Sole Dogma”. The album will be released in September.

The single is available on Bandcamp as well, backed by the B-side “Above deep waters” (live rehearsal).

<a href="http://horizonofthemute.bandcamp.com/album/the-mass">The Mass by Horizon Of The Mute</a>

Here’s the video.

“Sole Dogma” will be Horizon Of The Mute’s third full-length release. More news at www.horizonofthemute.net . The man behind the project is Jani Koskela.

