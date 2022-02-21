Van Bloomen – Time Is Running Slow (Ep – Pro Noize / Dark Dimensions)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave. Format: Digital, Cassette. Background/Info: Nearly two years after the debut album “Geist”, German…
Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave.
Format: Digital, Cassette.
Background/Info: Nearly two years after the debut album “Geist”, German artist Marcel Nickels strikes back with three new songs featured at “Time Is Running slow”.
Content: Van Bloomen deals with a retro sound reminding the 80s; it has something Electro-Wave like with extra contemporary elements on top. The main difference with the album is that Marcel is now singing on two songs. The last cut is an instrumental one. A guest guitarist has been invited to play on the title track.
+ + + : This EP reveals an interesting evolution in sound. The retro synth elements are cool and especially at “Creepy Guy”, which sounds also darker. The vocals are adding that little extra to the work.
– – – : This artist is maybe missing a few little details to get more recognition, but this EP is a step in the right direction.
Conclusion: “Time Is Running Slow” is music for 80s nostalgia with some refreshing elements on top.
Best songs: “Creepy Guy”, “Lorazepam”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/VanBloomen
Label: www.darkdimensions.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206
