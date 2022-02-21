Van Bloomen – Time Is Running Slow (Ep – Pro Noize / Dark Dimensions)

February 21, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave. Format: Digital, Cassette. Background/Info: Nearly two years after the debut album “Geist”, German…

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave.

Format: Digital, Cassette.

Background/Info: Nearly two years after the debut album “Geist”, German artist Marcel Nickels strikes back with three new songs featured at “Time Is Running slow”.

Content: Van Bloomen deals with a retro sound reminding the 80s; it has something Electro-Wave like with extra contemporary elements on top. The main difference with the album is that Marcel is now singing on two songs. The last cut is an instrumental one. A guest guitarist has been invited to play on the title track.

+ + + : This EP reveals an interesting evolution in sound. The retro synth elements are cool and especially at “Creepy Guy”, which sounds also darker. The vocals are adding that little extra to the work.

– – – : This artist is maybe missing a few little details to get more recognition, but this EP is a step in the right direction.

Conclusion: “Time Is Running Slow” is music for 80s nostalgia with some refreshing elements on top.

Best songs: “Creepy Guy”, “Lorazepam”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/VanBloomen

Label: www.darkdimensions.dewww.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Click Interview with FleischKrieg: ‘I Don’t Think There’s A More Powerful Form Of Music In The World Than Industrial-Metal’

February 20, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Arcana sees vinyl reissue of 'Raspail' album on Cyclic Law Records

Arcana sees vinyl reissue of ‘Raspail’ album on Cyclic Law Records

February 18, 2022 bernard
David J (Bauhaus/Love and Rockets) announces decade-spanning retrospective new album

David J (Bauhaus/Love and Rockets) announces decade-spanning retrospective new album

February 18, 2022 bernard
A Flock Of Seagulls co-founder Ali Score teams with Jenn Vix on 'You Are A Star' single

A Flock Of Seagulls co-founder Ali Score teams with Jenn Vix on ‘You Are A Star’ single

February 18, 2022 bernard
Brand new j:dead EP 'Vision of time' out now via Infacted Recordings

Brand new j:dead EP ‘Vision of time’ out now via Infacted Recordings

February 18, 2022 bernard