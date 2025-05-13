Valhall – Skymningsdjur (Digital/CD Album – Artoffact)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Swedish duo Valhall has released a number of works since their formation in 2012, becoming a staple on the Artoffact Records roster.

With this new album, they continue to delve into their unique and original take on Electro. Their sound remains enigmatic, shaped by a blend of contrasting atmospheres—drifting somewhere between Space-Pop and darker, Cinematic realms. The vocal work is especially diverse, ranging from robotic tones to angelic harmonies, often delivered as a beautifully matched duo. At times subdued and mysterious, the music draws you in with its subtle power—that’s precisely the strength of both the band and this new opus.

This is a rich, mature album marked by variety and depth—highly recommended. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Nocturnal Eyes”:

https://vlhll.bandcamp.com/track/nocturnal-eyes-2

