V/A Toxic Razor Selections (Album – Werkstatt Recordings)
Background/Info: Werkstatt Recordings owner Toxic Razor made a selection of nine bands from the label’s roster. Notice by the way he’s involved with several of the featured projects.
Artists: Ceremonial Doom Hex, Eerie Sopor, Body Expander, Harsh Aesthetics, Paradox Obscure, Beatbox Machinery, Vanity Drum, Metal Disco, Geometry Combat.
Content: The common thing between all these bands is the minimal approach of the composition. It’s that characteristic for the label’s owner and some of his most renowned projects like Paradox Obscur, Metal Disco and Beatbox Machinery. Minimalism is the red line throughout the compilation while the influences are moving from Gothic and Dark-Wave to EBM and Minimal/Electro-Wave. I also noticed all the songs featuring male singers (even for Paradox Obscur with a song Kriistal Ann is not singing).
+ + + : This is a perfect compilation to get more familiar with the Greek label which has already released an impressive catalog. But it also is a way to realize this pure underground label has some great bands which don’t always get the deserved recognition. And it also is a way to discover some unknown projects like Ceremonial Doom Hex and Harsh Aesthetics.
– – – : My only regret is that there are only 9 bands featured while Werkstatt Recordings has much more to offer.
Conclusion: If you like underground music and especially Electro and you would like to discover cool artists you better get in touch with Werkstatt Recordings.
Best bands: Paradox Obscur, Vanity Drum, Eerie Sopor, Metal Disco.
Rate: 7½.
