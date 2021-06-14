Slighter drops all new album ‘V O I D’, check the video for ‘Complicit’

Portland, Oregon-based ambient act Slighter returns with “V O I D”, the follow-up to their 2019 album “Automata”. On “V O I D” mastermind Colin C. brings a new collection of songs, continuing the atmospheric and moody style he’s known for.

At the moment a campaign is running to get “V O I D” pressed to vinyl. Along with the original 9 album cuts, you’ll get 2 bonus tracks: “The Hunt” (featuring Moris Blak) and “Lights Out” (featuring Craig Joseph Huxtable of Ohm/Front Line Assembly/Noise Unit) plus the single “Cold Calculation” and an unreleased reprise of “Burning Embers”.

You can check out the campaign right here.

Check out the video for “Complicit”.