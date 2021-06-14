FOLLOW US
 
News

Dark ambient act Drifting In Silence contemplate Carl Jung’s theories on ‘False Awakening’

By Jun 14,2021

Donate and keep us up and running! Thanks!

Donate and keep us up and running! Thanks!

Dark ambient act Drifting In Silence contemplate Carl Jung's theories on'False Awakening'

Drifting In Silence was formed in 2003 by Derrick Stembridge. Out now is the new album, “False Awakening”. It was released on Secret Press, a self-proclaimed nomadic record label home to a variety of ambient artists. On the release the band you get a deep contemplation of Carl Jung’s dream theories. The Swiss psychiatrist and psychoanalyst wrote that art expression and images found in dreams could help recover from trauma and emotional distress.

Across the album, the rhythmic collage of field recordings and synthesizer pads lay the foundation for meditative strains of piano and guitar. Vangelis, Robert Rich or Max Richter come really in the neighborhood listening to the material.

“False Awakening” is available on CD and cassette as well as digital download.

Here’s the video for “False Awakening”.

Tags:

 

US electro/industrial act Warm Gadget returns with brand new EP: 'Rituals'

US electro/industrial act Warm Gadget returns with brand new EP: 'Rituals'
Previous

Erik Schilke – Synthesis (Album – Hymen Records)

Next

Email this post to a friend.

or Close

LOG IN

Lost your password?

SIGN UP

LOST PASSWORD