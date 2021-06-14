Dark ambient act Drifting In Silence contemplate Carl Jung’s theories on ‘False Awakening’

Drifting In Silence was formed in 2003 by Derrick Stembridge. Out now is the new album, “False Awakening”. It was released on Secret Press, a self-proclaimed nomadic record label home to a variety of ambient artists. On the release the band you get a deep contemplation of Carl Jung’s dream theories. The Swiss psychiatrist and psychoanalyst wrote that art expression and images found in dreams could help recover from trauma and emotional distress.

Across the album, the rhythmic collage of field recordings and synthesizer pads lay the foundation for meditative strains of piano and guitar. Vangelis, Robert Rich or Max Richter come really in the neighborhood listening to the material.

“False Awakening” is available on CD and cassette as well as digital download.

<a href="https://secretpress.bandcamp.com/album/false-awakening">False Awakening by Drifting In Silence</a>

Here’s the video for “False Awakening”.