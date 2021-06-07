FOLLOW US
 
US darkwave act Clusters Of Fornication announces new EP, ‘Loss For Words’

By Jun 7,2021

US darkwave act Clusters Of Fornication announces new EP,'Loss For Words'

Little Rock, Arkansas, USA based darkwave act Clusters Of Fornication (aka Sean Cook) returns with a fourth EP called “Loss For Words”. Included are four new songs that are indicative of the times at hand. Although still injected with post-punk style guitar embellishments, these new tracks feature more emphasis on the cold sterility of the electronic arrangements.

Initially “Loss For Words” will be available on digital platforms for streaming and downloading from July 2, 2021 on. This digital release will be followed by a split cassette and limited edition 5 inch lathe cut record with Das Gift (formerly of Evanescence) in September 2021. That release will be available through both artist’s Bandcamp page.

At the moment you can catch the latest official music video for the song “Pandemica” right below.

