Spanish electro pop act Mental Exile returns with ‘Inferno Hotline’ EP – listen here

By Jun 7,2021

(Photo by Daniele Jaeger) The last 15 months have been difficult and pretty challenging for most of us with the Corona pandemic raging across the world. Spanish electropop musician Damasius Venys (Mondträume) decided to avoid the toxic private exile and started recording new material for his solo project Mental Exile.

Out now, first exclusively via Bandcamp, is the new Mental Exile EP “Inferno Hotline”. The EP includes 3 brand new songs and 3 bonus remixes by Vanguard, N-Frequency and Beyond Border.

Expect melancholic dark electro pop with a melodic retro-wave touch.

