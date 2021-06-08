German synthpop act X-O-Planet return with 3rd album: ‘X’

Out next month, June 14th, is the newest album, their 3rd one already, by the German synthpop / electropop act X-O-Planet. The 10-track album comes 3 years after the release of the second album, “Voyagers”.

Thematically (and visually) Manja and Rafael Kaletka have found their home in the field of Science Fiction paired with scientific findings from research right from the start packed within an electronic pop sound. As such they are quite comparable to that other outer space act S.P.O.C.K..

The band debuted in 2017 with the album “Passengers”.

A first single from the new album landed earlier this year, ¨Voller Schub”. You can listen to it below.