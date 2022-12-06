unitcode:machine re-releases ‘Tyranny’ album in remastered version
The 2019 album “Tyranny” by the Texas-based industrial band unitcode:machine has finally been given the proper mastering and re-issue. You can expect classic sounding industrial/ebm with a bit of a modern angle.
The fully remastered 2022 version “fully grasps the original vision I had for the album, and meets my expectations” says unitcode:machine mastermind, Eric K.
The album is re-issued under the codeviolationmedia imprint; unitcode:machine’s personal label where they release music from various side projects as well. Tyranny is available in digital and limited CD formats via Bandcamp!
unitcode:machine, the brainchild of Eric K, has been producing music since 2000. With their first official release in 2004, the band offered a mix of multiple genres that inspire the group blending elements of EBM with industrial, synthpop, and many other styles.
Here’s the video for “The Truth”.
