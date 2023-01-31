Uncovering the Depeche Mode Experience: A Fan’s Ultimate Guide to ‘Walking in their Shoes’ in London available now

Do you consider yourself a die-hard fan of Depeche Mode? Then you won’t want to miss the chance to experience the iconic band’s history in London. Simon Helm, editor of Cold War Night Life and occasional contributor to Side-Line, has written a comprehensive guidebook, “Walking in their Shoes: A Depeche Mode Fan’s Unofficial Guide to London” as we reported two weeks ago.

There is a site up right now at https://walkingintheirshoes.info and you can order the ebook right here from various outlets.

In this book, Helm has meticulously traced the steps of Depeche Mode through the city by exploring the studios where they recorded and the stages on which they performed. He has gone through extensive records, CDs, and interviewed friends of the band and key personalities from their history, combined with the archives collected by fans for websites and fanzines.

Available as an ebook from all leading platforms, this guidebook takes you on a journey from the studio where the first demos were recorded to the stadiums where the band’s tours have landed. You will be guided with exclusive photographs and detailed information for each location, ensuring you won’t miss a thing.

With a passion for Depeche Mode that has lasted throughout his professional career, Helm explains why he chose to focus on London: “The band’s history is deeply intertwined with the city. While they are often associated with Basildon, many of the studios they recorded in and the venues where they made their name are located in London. This guide is for fans who want to stand where their classic recordings were made and their legendary shows were performed. It’s all here.”

Although many of the studios and venues have since been lost to time, Helm has meticulously placed them back on the map with pictures to give you a clear idea of where the exact locations once were.

This is an essential guide for any Depeche Mode fan visiting London and an opportunity to experience the band’s legacy in a unique and unforgettable way. Get your copy of “Walking in their Shoes: A Depeche Mode Fan’s Unofficial Guide to London” as an ebook right now. Recommended!