Mordacious – Witches Of The Zodiac (Album – Mordacious)

September 2, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, Industrial. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Mordacious is back on track. Based in L.A. (USA)…

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, Industrial.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Mordacious is back on track. Based in L.A. (USA) the project driven by ‘Mordacious Mortem’ has evolved in its sound over the past few albums.

Content: This work holds on the line of past albums. The work is more elaborated and diversified, but still raw and powerful. The songs are based upon Dark-Electronics, but seriously infused by Industrial elements. Guitar riffs are now and then empowering the work. On top of the production you’ll notice a melodic touch. I also noticed a more Eastern-inspired cut featuring female vocals and male backing vocals.

+ + + : This work confirms the new sonic path of Mordacious although I think it’s all about evolution and growing maturity. You now get songs which even sound a bit ‘out of the box’. “Lost Souls” is one of these songs and my absolute favorite one. There’s an Eastern sound atmosphere emerging at the surface, which is accentuated by female vocals.

– – – : Most of the songs are short and that’s sometimes a pity. I think the production of the vocals can be more diversified.

Conclusion: Mordacious stands for dance stuff for dark souls.

Best songs: “Lost Soul”, “Hidden Enemies”, “Witches Of The Zodiac”.

Rate: 7½. 

Artist: www.mordacious.com / www.facebook.com/mordaciousmortem


