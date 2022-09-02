Rome returns with second single ‘Solar Caesar’ ahead of new album

“Solar Caesar” is the 2nd single to be released, after “No second Troy”, in advance of Rome’s new full length “Hegemonikon”.

The new single for the Luxembourg based dark folk act is out as a black 40 gramms 7″ vinyl in a high quality, super-audiophile disc, German pressing. Strictly limited to 500 copies.

Just like the previous single “No second Troy”, Jérôme Reuter added electronica elements on “Solar Caesar”. Also the B-Side “This Surrender” blends rock and electronica.

Rome rapidly gained a name in the neo-folk scene by the early works released on the defunct Cold Meat Industry. Rome next moved to Trisol while the music progressively evolved, touching ground with different music genres.