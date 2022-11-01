Ukrainian dark folk act Pororoka back with all new video celebrating the beauty of Kyiv’s nature

The Ukrainian dark foll act Pororoka, one of the biggest surprises on our “Electronic Resistance” compilation featuring darkwave / post​-​punk acts from Ukraine, has released a new lyric video featuring the Ukrainian floral life.

The video is devoted to the beauty of Kyiv’s nature and features plenty of shots.

Ukrainians are currently paying a very heavy price defending their freedom in the face of Russian aggression. The unjust war launched by Russia has been going on for more than six months and has led to countless human deaths, untold suffering, and widespread infrastructure destruction. The ecological damage has also been considerable. In fact the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine estimates the current ecological damage at 395 billion hryvnias or nearly $10 billion US dollars. Authorities are continuing to document facts of air, soil, and water pollution.

Svitlanka Sugak, frontwoman of Pororoka, explains us the video: “This video was conceived as a way of showing the breathtaking beauty of Kyiv’s nature and the wide variety of flowers that grow on just one meadow in the city’s northern outskirts. During spring and summer of 2020-2021, when there were quarantine restrictions on visiting public places, I began walking unfamiliar locations observing and documenting floral life. I shot photos and videos of nearly 50 types of flowers in one location. I observed how one type of flower changes another, how the aggressive types take over more territory, how some of the flowers bloom several times from may to October. But alas, these days such walks have become an inaccessible luxury for me and my fellow Ukrainians, who have to deal with frequent air raid alerts and the need to seek shelter. Harsh reality sure has a way of giving you a fresh perspective on things and helping you to re-evaluate life. Today I see these flowers not as something abstract, but as children of our Motherland, symbols of hope that the enemy cannot destroy, hope that we will soon, once again be able to walk our land freely without the threat of bombs and shells raining down on us.”

Pororoka is Ukrainian dark-folk band founded in Kyiv in 2017. The band uses ethnic vocal technics and ethnic instruments and has its roots firmly in Ukrainian folk music. The name ‘Pororoka ‘ means a wave, which appears twice in a year on the Amazon River, when Atlantic Ocean invades into it.

You can watch the beautiful video below.