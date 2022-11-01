Ministry announces final (streaming) show of the year with full band
(Black and white photo by Derick Smith) Ministry has a livestream concert set for November…
(Black and white photo by Derick Smith) Ministry has a livestream concert set for November 20 at 3 PM PT/5 PM CT/6 PM ET/10 PM GMT. Tickets have gone on sale now at HITKOR.com (to both stream live and watch on demand). The special streaming event will be available in more than 30 countries and was planned with European Ministry fans in mind after the band had to cancel a multi-country tour this fall due to unforeseen circumstances.
Ministry’s Al Jourgensen says: “We never intended for Cleveland with NIN to be our last show this year. Due to circumstances beyond our control we had to cancel Europe but we didn’t want to end 2022 without one last show, and this will be one for the books.”
The live set will feature the full band and possible special guests. In addition to creator and founder Al Jourgensen, Ministry’s full band will appear in the livestream show, including drummer Roy Mayorga (Stone Sour, Soulfly, Nausea), guitarists Cesar Soto (Man The Mute) and Monte Pittman (Madonna, Prong), bassist Paul D’Amour (Tool, Feersum Ennjin), and keyboardist John Bechdel (Killing Joke, Fear Factory).
The show will also feature new tracks from the latest album, “Moral Hygiene”, out now on Nuclear Blast Records.
