Coldwave act Comiti lands official video for ‘Luminous and Sparkling’ announcing vinyl 2-track EP

The Austin, Texas-based cold wave act returns with an all new video for the track “Luminous and Sparkling” taken from their upcoming “Luminous and Sparkling” two-track EP which will be out on lathe cut vinyl on November 17th 2022 via Comiti’s own US imprint and Wave Tension Records in Europe. The B-side of the vinyl will be the track “For the Feeling”.

You can order the (extremely limited!) vinyl right here in the US, and right here in Europe.

Comiti is an Austin, Texas-based audio and visual experiment founded to explore different shades of ambience and the aggression in between. Musically they mix what the band describes as ‘nauseating synth soaked bliss and drum patterns that pummel you in the chest’, although you will agree this appealing mix sounds very cold wave like.

Here’s the music video.