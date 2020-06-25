UK synthpop duo Hurts to release new album ‘Faith’ on September 4th

In May 2020, Hurts blacked out their pictures on their social media profiles and posted links to a Telegram profile, on which they released puzzles leading to the release of a lyric video for their upcoming fifth album’s first single, “Voices” (which you can see below). And now they announce more details of the new album, “Faith”, to be released on September 4th.

The new album will hold 11 tracks.

Hurts are an English synthpop duo formed in Manchester in 2009, consisting of singer Theo Hutchcraft and multi-instrumentalist Adam Anderson. They have released four studio albums: “Happiness” (2010), “Exile” (2013), “Surrender” (2015), and “Desire” (2017).

