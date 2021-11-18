Dark pop project Cashforgold lands debut album ‘Manic Pixie Nightmare’ on Re:Mission Entertainment – check out the first tracks

Out via Re:Mission Entertainment tomorrow is the debut album by the dark pop/ witch house project Cashforgold. The album features collaborations with Sidewalks And Skeletons, Mary Mortem, Ravenscoon, Luminyst, Ennja and Holly Stell.

“Manic Pixie Nightmare” features 13 tracks offering a mix of witch-house, future garage and electro. The album has been several years in the making and is represented by 6 singles released independently by Cashforgold over the last two years resulting in a whopping 2 million streams.

Behind Cashforgold we find the Detroit Metropolitan Area based musician Jacqueline Torgerson.

The debut album will be available as a limited edition CD and as a digital download via Bandcamp and other services.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/manic-pixie-nightmare">manic pixie nightmare by CASHFORGOLD</a>