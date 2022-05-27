UK electronic quartet CODE releases all new single / video ‘Acheron’

The UK electronic quartet CODE has released an all new single / video for the track “Acheron” taken from the upcoming album “Continuum”.

“Acheron” is the second single to be teased ahead of the album, and it’s an instrumental track. The track was born out of jam sessions as their DAT machine recorded.

The band says that “the challenge was to retain the warmth and idiosyncrasies of the original recording whilst subtly enhancing definition and clarity. This primarily involved reshaping the original nine minute jam into a more concise form whilst enhancing key elements to create a more dynamic soundscape.”

Here’s the video for the track.