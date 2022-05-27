Yann Tiersen shares new single ’11 5 18. 1 12. 12 15 3 8′
Yann Tiersen today shares the latest single from his forthcoming album, “11 5 18 2…
Yann Tiersen today shares the latest single from his forthcoming album, “11 5 18 2 5 18”, set for release June 10 via Mute on CD and digital platforms. A limited edition clear double vinyl with etching will follow on September 30.
You can check out the new track, “11 5 18. 1 12. 12 15 3 8”, right below.
Yann Tiersen has announced details of a new album, “11 5 18 2 5 18”, set for release June 10 via Mute This new release from Tiersen was born from experimentation in the studio ahead of a performance at Superbooth, Berlin’s modular and synthesizer festival. With more time than usual to prepare for his live set, Tiersen found himself in his Eskal Studio on the French island of Ushant completing the story he started with 2021’s “Kerber”. Using samples as his source, Tiersen has resampled, reprogrammed, and recomposed the pieces, creating entirely new tracks unrecognizable from their original versions.
