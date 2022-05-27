Yann Tiersen shares new single ’11 5 18. 1 12. 12 15 3 8′

May 27, 2022 bernard

Yann Tiersen today shares the latest single from his forthcoming album, “11 5 18 2…
Yann Tiersen announces career-spanning album including 3 new songs and 25 newly recorded tracks

Yann Tiersen today shares the latest single from his forthcoming album, “11 5 18 2 5 18”, set for release June 10 via Mute on CD and digital platforms. A limited edition clear double vinyl with etching will follow on September 30.

You can check out the new track, “11 5 18. 1 12. 12 15 3 8”, right below.

Yann Tiersen has announced details of a new album, “11 5 18 2 5 18”, set for release June 10 via Mute This new release from Tiersen was born from experimentation in the studio ahead of a performance at Superbooth, Berlin’s modular and synthesizer festival. With more time than usual to prepare for his live set, Tiersen found himself in his Eskal Studio on the French island of Ushant completing the story he started with 2021’s “Kerber”. Using samples as his source, Tiersen has resampled, reprogrammed, and recomposed the pieces, creating entirely new tracks unrecognizable from their original versions.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Yann Tiersen announces career-spanning album including 3 new songs and 25 newly recorded tracks

Yann Tiersen shares new single ’11 5 18. 1 12. 12 15 3 8′

May 27, 2022 bernard
Code present 'Pleasure', the first single from the forthcoming new album 'Continuum'

UK electronic quartet CODE releases all new single / video ‘Acheron’

May 27, 2022 bernard
Andy Fletcher (Depeche Mode) died, aged 60

Andy Fletcher (Depeche Mode) dead, aged 60

May 27, 2022 bernard
a-ha extending its 'Hunting High and Low Live' tour into 2020

a-ha forced to cancel a string of concerts after singer Morten Harket gets ill

May 26, 2022 bernard
Blancmange have announced details of a new album, 'Private View', and a return to London Records

Blancmange have announced details of a new album, ‘Private View’, and a return to London Records

May 26, 2022 bernard