Post-punk act Klammer release new single: ‘Broken Dreams In A Crashing Car’
The Leeds based post-punk act Klammer are releasing a new single on Revolver Records imprint…
The Leeds based post-punk act Klammer are releasing a new single on Revolver Records imprint Heavy Metal Records on 19th Nov. The track, “Broken Dreams In A Crashing Car”, is taken from their upcoming 4th album “The Day Before Yesterday”, which will be released in February 2022.
The band released its first album in 2013, “Auslane”, on Under Dogz Records. The same label released the 2 following albums, “Klammer” (2016) and “You Have Been Processed” (2018).
In between they released the singles “Everything Depends Upon The King” (2016) and “Spiral Girl” (2018).
Here’s the video for the newest single.
