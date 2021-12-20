Dark rock act Auger returns with brand new single ‘Angel Dressed In Snow’
Out now via the The Big Chair label is the brand new single, “Angel Dressed In Snow”, by the Blackpool (UK) based dark rock duo Auger. Also out is an accompanying video.
The single acts as a teaser for the band’s yet untitled fourth album due to be released on Friday the 1st of April 2022.
Auger are Kyle Wilson (25) (lead vocals, programming and live keyboards and guitar) and Kieran Thornton (25) (Guitars and backing vocals). They launched in mid 2017 with their double A sided debut single “My Guardian / New Life” via Rebco Records, That debut single was quickly followed by their debut album “The Awakening” also on Rebco Records.
They were then picked up by Dark Tunes Music Group (Germany) for a three album deal. This saw their debut album “The Awakening” being remixed, re-mastered and re-released worldwide in mid 2018. Their 2nd album “From Now On I” was released in mid 2019 and was followed in 2020 by their 3rd album “Insurgence”. A new single & video entitled “Dark Clouds” was released on the the 28th of May 2021.
Here is the band’s newest output.
