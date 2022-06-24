Norwegian synthwave / dreamwave project Lights A.M returns with brand new album ‘Clouds’ in July – check out the first 3

June 24, 2022 Eldrina Mich

The Norwegian synthwave / darkwave / electronic dream-pop project Lights A.M returns with “Clouds”, a…
Norwegian synthwave / dreamwave project Lights A.M returns with brand new album'Clouds' in July - check out the first 3

The Norwegian synthwave / darkwave / electronic dream-pop project Lights A.M returns with “Clouds”, a 10-track new album. Lights A.M is the project of Erlend Eilertsen (aka Essence Of Mind’s frontman) and offers what he himself describes as being “quite melancholic, but always with a tint of hope and a deeper meaning; it is a reflection of life and how it can feel sometimes, from everything from dark days, sleepless nights and the loss of someone close, to hope, appreciation and the feeling of connecting to everything as a part of our journey.”

The label from its side describes it as “dream pop with elements from shoegaze and synth pop”. All in all very enjoyable music that can only come from the Nordics. The release is available for pre-order on Bandcamp and will be out on July 15th. Three tracks are already available for immediate download.

The release is the follow-up to last year’s well-received “Stories Without Words” and was teased by the 2-track single “Run Away”. Below are the official clips for the album tracks “Run Away” and “Another Life”.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: ,

You may have missed

Norwegian synthwave / dreamwave project Lights A.M returns with brand new album 'Clouds' in July - check out the first 3

Norwegian synthwave / dreamwave project Lights A.M returns with brand new album ‘Clouds’ in July – check out the first 3

June 24, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Kiberspassk release third single & video 'Daleko' from their upcoming album 'Smorodina'

Kiberspassk release third single & video ‘Daleko’ from their upcoming album ‘Smorodina’

June 23, 2022 bernard
X Marks The Pedwalk release a fourth video for their album 'New/End': 'Yesterdays'

X Marks The Pedwalk release a fourth video for their album ‘New/End’: ‘Yesterdays’

June 23, 2022 bernard
Darkwave project Distance H debutes with 'Bitch 16' single feat. Ophelia from Saigon Blue Rain

Darkwave project Distance H debutes with ‘Bitch 16’ single feat. Ophelia from Saigon Blue Rain

June 23, 2022 bernard
Norwegian act Bel Canto confirms new album plans - unnamed producer on board

Norwegian act Bel Canto confirms new album plans – unnamed producer on board

June 22, 2022 bernard