Norwegian synthwave / dreamwave project Lights A.M returns with brand new album ‘Clouds’ in July – check out the first 3

The Norwegian synthwave / darkwave / electronic dream-pop project Lights A.M returns with “Clouds”, a 10-track new album. Lights A.M is the project of Erlend Eilertsen (aka Essence Of Mind’s frontman) and offers what he himself describes as being “quite melancholic, but always with a tint of hope and a deeper meaning; it is a reflection of life and how it can feel sometimes, from everything from dark days, sleepless nights and the loss of someone close, to hope, appreciation and the feeling of connecting to everything as a part of our journey.”

The label from its side describes it as “dream pop with elements from shoegaze and synth pop”. All in all very enjoyable music that can only come from the Nordics. The release is available for pre-order on Bandcamp and will be out on July 15th. Three tracks are already available for immediate download.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/clouds">Clouds by LIGHTS A.M</a>

The release is the follow-up to last year’s well-received “Stories Without Words” and was teased by the 2-track single “Run Away”. Below are the official clips for the album tracks “Run Away” and “Another Life”.