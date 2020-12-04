Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross release OST ‘Mank’

“Mank” is a 2020 American biographical drama film about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his development of the script for Citizen Kane (1941) which has hit Netflix today. Directed by David Fincher the filmscript was written by his late father Jack Fincher in the 1990s. David originally intended to film it after he completed The Game (1997), with Kevin Spacey and Jodie Foster as the leads. It never came to fruition, and Jack Fincher died in 2003. Eventually, the project was officially announced in July 2019, and filming took place around Los Angeles from November 2019 to February 2020.

The original soundtrack for the film was written and recorded by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and holds 52 tracks spread over 90 minutes.

But on Bandcamp you can get the complete score along with an additional 2 hours of unreleased music and demos from the “Mank” sessions. These are additional and alternate compositions that didn’t get used in the film along with a selection of Trent and Atticus demos pre-orchestration.

<a href="https://trentreznor-atticusross.bandcamp.com/album/mank-original-musical-score-with-extras">Mank (Original Musical Score) WITH EXTRAS by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross</a>

