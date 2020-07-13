Transcendent 7 readies for debut, ‘Control’ single out now – watch the video

Matt Willis, the current keyboard player for Christopher Anton (formerly of Information Society), has a new single coming out for his dark pop band Transcendent 7. The single, “Control”, is taken from the full album “Equilibrium” due out this fall.

The project was originally founded in 2012, after 8 years we finally see an album taking shape.

You can watch the video for the single below.

Transcendent 7 is the brainchild of veteran electronic musician Matt Willis. He is most notably known for his other work a former member of Provision and Splendor Projekt. He is currently working with Christopher Anton (formerly of Information Society), contributing keyboards and backing vocals as live member of the band. He has also played live keyboards for Farrington + Mann (When in Rome UK) and The Flirts on the Lost 80’s Tour.

