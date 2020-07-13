New single ‘The Blame’ by Violent Vickie available now

The follow-up to Violent Vicki’s “Circle Square” single is available now. “The Blame” turns out to be a distorted synth and guitar driven track about letting go of an unhealthy relationship. It’s the 3rd single from her upcoming “Division” LP and should please fans of Joy Division, Bauhaus, Sleater Kinney, Sonic Youth and Le Tigre. Violent Vickie’s “Division” LP will be out in the fall of 2020 on Crunch Pod..

You can check out the new single below.

Violent Vickie is a Los Angeles based dark synth-riot artist consisting of Vickie and co-producer/recording guitarist E. Her track “The Wolf“ was featured in a National Organization for Women film and she was interviewed for the documentary “GRRRL”, part of the museum exhibit “Alien She”.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.