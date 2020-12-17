New Order releases remix EP ‘Be a Rebel [Remixes Part One]’

New Order has released “Be a Rebel [Remixes Part One]” which is comprised of 3 new remixes of their latest track, the band’s first new music in 5 years. The new versions were executed by New Order’s Bernard Sumner, as well as by DJ Paul Woolford and Cuban-American DJ and producer Maceo Plex. Especially Paul Woolford’s version is quite a catchy one, hence why we also added it to our playlist.

Check out the full EP for yourself:

Last month, New Order released a video for the single directed by Spanish director NYSU who depicts a couple in turmoil using typically lavish and ultra-stylish visuals. Watch the video here.

New Order also released the Renegade Spezial Edit of “Be a Rebel” in September, the result of Bernard Sumner’s collaboration on a capsule range for adidas Spezial. This mix is an extended edit of the Adidas _nwrdrSPZL promotional video soundtrack whose accompanying film features dancer Rentaro Nakaaki of the English National Ballet.

