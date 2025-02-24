To Avoid interview – The new dark EBM heroes are back!

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Berlin-based trio TO AVOID has been pushing the boundaries of dark electro since 2000, fusing late ’80s EBM with ’90s melodic dark electro and modern cross-genre elements. Their hard-hitting sound comes to life on stage with full power and energy. When Alfa Matrix announced the release of their new studio album All Gods Are Gone, we couldn’t resist reaching out to the band…

SL: Your new album All Gods Are Gone is generating a lot of excitement. Can you share insights into its themes and direction? How does it expand on or differ from your previous releases?

TA: Some listeners may have noticed that the completion process took several years and wasn’t easy. As a result, this album isn’t a concept album and doesn’t follow a specific theme. Instead, it reflects our development as a trio. In many ways, it was a fresh start. While there are still references to our earlier work, our approach and workflow have changed. The responsibilities are now more evenly distributed among us. It’s definitely a new TO AVOID album, but that doesn’t mean we’ve completely changed musically. It’s a release we truly love, and it marks our evolution.

SL: 1989 touches on the lasting impact of the fall of the Berlin Wall. How did you approach blending this historical theme with your dark electro sound? Can we expect similar social or political themes on the rest of the album?

TA: Socio-political themes have always been present in our lyrics, but we’ve never taken a specific political stance. Instead, we highlight topics that often go overlooked. 1989 was written by Marco (m.a.r.c), and many of us lived through that pivotal year—it shaped and changed society. We’re thrilled that people are engaging with the song, as it transports them back to that defining moment in history.

The title track All Gods Are Gone also carries a political message, and with a bit of anger in our bellies, the sound naturally became darker and more aggressive. There are also socially critical themes throughout the album. Die In Your Life, for example, holds up a mirror to a society increasingly influenced by media-driven opinions.

SL: This is your first release with Alfa Matrix after self-releasing your previous work. How has working with a bigger label impacted the creative process or production of All Gods Are Gone?

TA: Joining the Alfa Matrix family is an incredible honor. Bands like Front 242, Mentallo & The Fixer, Benestrophe, and Pouppée Fabrikk are huge inspirations for us. Of course, this raises the pressure to meet expectations and push ourselves further. But at the same time, the label’s recognition and support have boosted our confidence.

The professionalism and experience of the Alfa Matrix team allow us to focus on what matters most: the music. That, in turn, has positively influenced our creativity and workflow. It’s been an inspiring process, helping us refine our sound and work with even greater focus.

SL: The album features remixes from several prominent artists. How did those collaborations come about? What was it like hearing 1989 reimagined by artists like Erk Aicrag and Fektion Fekler?

TA: The remix approach worked brilliantly for the singles, and we were blown away by the creativity and effort our colleagues put into reinterpreting the tracks. Naturally, we wanted to continue this concept for the album.

Many of the artists involved are long-time friends or musicians we’ve shared the stage with. Erk has known our band for years, so it felt natural to reach out to him. We were thrilled when he agreed on short notice.

Robert from Fektion Fekler was the only artist who wasn’t familiar with us beforehand. Marco (cheffe) made the connection, and we got to know a fantastic musician and person. It was an honor to have him contribute, as he’s also one of our musical role models.

Beyond that, the guest remixers bring an incredible diversity to the album: Haujobb, Portion Control, Mildreda, Circumpolar, Sleepwalk, Forgotten Sunrise, and many more! Each artist added their own flavor, making the album more dynamic and versatile.

SL: With the release of 1989 and the upcoming album, what can fans expect from your live performances? Any special plans or surprises for those attending your concerts?

TA: We’re beyond excited to finally present these new songs live. The upcoming concerts will feature completely new sets, including video elements and exclusive live versions of the tracks. There will also be fresh merchandise, so fans can look forward to some unique items.

That said, we really hope the planned concerts can take place. Right now, smaller events and local scenes are struggling due to a lack of support. We need venues, promoters, and fans to come together to keep this culture alive.

