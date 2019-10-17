Throbbing Gristle sees another reissue: ‘The Reformation Years’

Out on Mute, 13 December 2019, is the next phase in the Throbbing Gristle reissues series with the release of “Part Two: The Endless Not”, “TG Now” and “A Souvenir of Camber Sands”, out on CD and limited edition vinyl on 13 December 2019.

In 2004 Chris Carter, Peter Christopherson, Genesis P-Orridge and Cosey Fanni Tutti reformed – 23 years after splitting up – and between 2004 and 2007 the band released 14 new studio tracks and a live album of their appearance at ATP’s Nightmare Before Christmas in Camber Sands.

“TG Now”, originally released in 2004, was a 4-track limited vinyl and CD release available originally to attendees of the RE-TG Astoria event in 2004, their first performance together since 1981’s US tour.

With “Part Two: The Endless Not”, released in 2007, the band returned to the studio over 25 years after their last studio album. Several live documents followed the album’s release, but the untimely death of Peter Christopherson in November 2010 meant that this would become the final Throbbing Gristle album.

“A Souvenir of Camber Sands” is a live document of Throbbing Gristle’s ATP Nightmare Before Christmas performance at Camber Sands in Dec 2004, recorded by Live Here Now and originally available immediately at the show. This release reactivated the band’s live performance releases that include “Thirty Second Annual Report” (from La Villette, Paris) and the “Desertshore Installation” (from the ICA, London). “A Souvenir of Camber Sands” will be available for the first time on vinyl as limited edition clear vinyl release with poster, on double CD and digitally.

Listen to “Fed Up” (live at Camber Sands) right below.

