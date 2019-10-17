Irmin Schmidt (CAN) announces ltd. edition vinyl release of ‘Villa Wunderbar’ + European dates announced

Mute and Spoon announce the vinyl release of “Villa Wunderbar”, compiling the work of the Can founder solo and soundtrack work. The four-piece vinyl box set, previously only available on CD, will be released on 22 November 2019 on clear vinyl, limited to 1000 copies worldwide and will include two Can remixes plus a collection of soundtrack pieces personally compiled by long-term collaborator Wim Wenders.

The first two albums in the “Villa Wunderbar” box set are a compilation of Irmin Schmidt’s extensive work as a solo artist over the past 30 years, whilst the second two – selected and presented by the filmmaker Wim Wenders – are an insight into Schmidt’s vast work as a composer for film and television for which Wenders has written extensive sleeve notes.

Listen to a selection of tracks from “Villa Wunderbar” below.

3 gigs in Europe

Coinciding with the release Irmin Schmidt has announced 3 rare live solo dates in Europe for this coming winter. The first of these dates, on 21 November at Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival, will see Schmidt perform the worldwide premiere of two unheard compositions and the UK premiere of “Klavierstück II”, from his latest release “5 Klavierstücke” (released on Mute in 2018).

These are the dates:

