Thrillsville launches single and video for ‘Creeps In The House’
Thrillsville is the dark electronic solo project of composer/producer Rani Sharone. You will probably know him from his dark cabaret/experimental rock band Stolen Babies or from his collaborations with Puscifer, Marilyn Manson, and TV/Film composer Tyler Bates, to name a few.
Following up on the EP “Say Goodbye to the Light”, released late 2020, Thrillsville has just unleashed his latest single, “Creeps In The House”.
Rani explains what it was working on this new track: “Working on ‘Creeps in the House’ took me to a place I liked being. It evoked nostalgic feelings and proved to me just how much I love to write ghost stories to dance music with heavy guitars and lots of sound design! I just may do more of these.”
Here’s the video for “Creeps In The House”. For more Thrillsville material, check out the project’s Bandcamp page.
