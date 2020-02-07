Rammstein’s Till Lindemann launches 2 porn movies, the first one – ‘Platz Eins’ – is available now – have a look!

“Platz Eins”, the newest video from Rammstein’s frontman Till Lindemann (also starring collaborator Peter Tagtgren) turns out to be a porno movie. Not really a surprise for most of course. There’s a censored version and an uncensored version which has been distributed. You can access both below, just know that the uncensored is yours for £1.99.

And that’s not all, there’s a second video coming up as well, for the track “Till the end”, to be released on Valentine’s Day. Here’s a screenshot already.

The videos come 11 year after the Rammstein video for “Pussy”, the Lindemann videos for “Fish On” and “Kneel”, and of course the famous dildo boxset… which got us a ban from Google’s advertising program.

“Platz Eins”, censored and uncensored

Here’s the censored version of “Platz Eins”.

<noscript><iframe title="LINDEMANN - Platz Eins (Official Video)" width="1132" height="637" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0nS9W7MdbrA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

The full porno flick is available via Visit-X and can be purchased for for £1.99.

