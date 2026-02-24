The Witch Said No release ‘Call the dead’ EP

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The apocalyptic dark-electro project The Witch Said No has released the digital EP “Call the dead EP” through Slovak label Aliens Production. The nine-track release combines new material, a reworked version of “No ghosts” and a full set of remixes centred on the title track.

The first three tracks present new studio work from The Witch Said No, while the remaining cuts feature contributors tied to various corners of the industrial and EBM scene, including German-based project TC75, long-running Slovak EBM act KIFOTH, Australian industrial duo Novakill, Slovak project Human Vault and Brazilian dark-electro producer Deadjump.

<a href="https://aliensproduction.bandcamp.com/album/call-the-dead-ep" rel="noopener">Call the dead EP by The Witch Said No</a>

About The Witch Said No

The Witch Said No is a dark-electro / electro-industrial project from Russia, based in Voronezh.

The project surfaced on streaming platforms in 2024 with the digital single “No Ghosts”, released as a one-track single on streaming services and as an expanded multi-track version via the project’s own Bandcamp page. In 2025, the project issued the nine-track industrial album “Occultism for Beginners” through the Russian netlabel Russian Dark Community.

Alongside its own releases, the band has appeared in several collaborations and compilations. The track “Watch You Burn” features on the compilation “Koenig Synth Fest IV 2025” from the Russian label ScentAir Records. The project also contributed to PreEmptive Strike 0.1’s single “Ressurective Hunger (feat. Kriistal Ann & The Witch Said No)”.

The project also remixed various bands, and is for instance listed among the remixers on German act Acylum’s 20th-anniversary album “XX20XX“, released digitally by Alfa Matrix. They also remixed a track for KIFOTH’s album “Lost Territory” released on Aliens Production.

Out now is the EP “Call the dead EP”.

