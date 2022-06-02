The very first Front 242 biography is a fact
“Front 242 – Catch the men, the biography” is a first Front 242 biography based…
“Front 242 – Catch the men, the biography” is a first Front 242 biography based on 3 years of interviews with the members of the group and more than 40 years of official or unofficial documentation. Written by Eric Duboys, French writer and biographer, it recounts in a systematic, complete and detailed way the story of Front 242 as experienced by its 4 members.
This is the first biography devoted to Front 242 but it will only be published in French, but no worries, Google Translate will do the work for those who do not know the language of Voltaire. The total counts 642 pages including an insert of 118 pages of photos for the most part unpublished.
The book is available via Cultures Obliques in association with Le Camion Blanc.
Below are some visuals from the press kit.
