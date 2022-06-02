Suicide Commando returns with ‘Goddestruktor’ as a 2CD digipak, double vinyl and deluxe boxset
Out on July 22 is an all new Suicide Commando album and this time Johan…
Out on July 22 is an all new Suicide Commando album and this time Johan Van Roy also hired the voice of Charlotte Nuytkens, finalist of the Belgian edition of “The Voice” on the track “Land of Roses”.
The regular edition comes as double-CD in digipak, featuring a full length bonus-CD with exclusive remixes of album tracks by Suicide Commando itself and befriended artists such as Cryo, Assemblage 23, C-Lekktor, Dead when I found Her, Tactical Sekt and others.
The album is also out as a limited edition double clear vinyl featuring all 10 main tracks of the new album, 3 tracks from 2 deleted singles and an exclusive version of “Kill all Humanity”.
And finally there is also a limited deluxe boxset (666 copies worldwide) which contains:
- The regular digi2CD
- Exclusive bonus 2CD: CD1 contains a ‘Collective Suicide Best of” Album, featuring a selection of the most popular tracks by Suicide Commando, while CD2 is a ‘Collective Suicide’ of rare tracks-compilation
- Customized Suicide Commando cross body bag
- Hand-numbered certificate
Below are some visuals from the 3 versions.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether