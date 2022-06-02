Suicide Commando returns with ‘Goddestruktor’ as a 2CD digipak, double vinyl and deluxe boxset

June 2, 2022 bernard

Out on July 22 is an all new Suicide Commando album and this time Johan…

Suicide Commando returns with'Goddestruktor' as a 2CD digipak, double vinyl and deluxe boxset

Out on July 22 is an all new Suicide Commando album and this time Johan Van Roy also hired the voice of Charlotte Nuytkens, finalist of the Belgian edition of “The Voice” on the track “Land of Roses”.

The regular edition comes as double-CD in digipak, featuring a full length bonus-CD with exclusive remixes of album tracks by Suicide Commando itself and befriended artists such as Cryo, Assemblage 23, C-Lekktor, Dead when I found Her, Tactical Sekt and others.

The album is also out as a limited edition double clear vinyl featuring all 10 main tracks of the new album, 3 tracks from 2 deleted singles and an exclusive version of “Kill all Humanity”.

And finally there is also a limited deluxe boxset (666 copies worldwide) which contains:

  • The regular digi2CD
  • Exclusive bonus 2CD: CD1 contains a ‘Collective Suicide Best of” Album, featuring a selection of the most popular tracks by Suicide Commando, while CD2 is a ‘Collective Suicide’ of rare tracks-compilation
  • Customized Suicide Commando cross body bag
  • Hand-numbered certificate

Below are some visuals from the 3 versions.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Suicide Commando returns with 'Goddestruktor' as a 2CD digipak, double vinyl and deluxe boxset

Suicide Commando returns with ‘Goddestruktor’ as a 2CD digipak, double vinyl and deluxe boxset

June 2, 2022 bernard
The very first Front 242 biography is a fact

The very first Front 242 biography is a fact

June 2, 2022 bernard
Swedish post-punk act Then Comes Silence launches all new single 'Chain' and announces tour dates

Swedish post-punk act Then Comes Silence launches all new single ‘Chain’ and announces tour dates

June 1, 2022 bernard
Spectra*Paris release first single 'Devious' taken from new album 'Modernism'

Spectra*Paris release first single ‘Devious’ taken from new album ‘Modernism’

May 31, 2022 bernard
4 earliest albums of Bill Leeb’s Front Line Assembly reissued on double vinyl with bonus tracks

4 earliest albums of Bill Leeb’s Front Line Assembly reissued on double vinyl with bonus tracks

May 31, 2022 bernard