Swedish post-punk act Then Comes Silence launches all new single ‘Chain’ and announces tour dates
(Photo by Haris Mlivic) The Swedish post-punk act Then Comes Silence, have just released “Chain”,…
(Photo by Haris Mlivic) The Swedish post-punk act Then Comes Silence, have just released “Chain”, the new single and accompanying video from their forthcoming sixth studio album entitled “Hunger”.
In the post-Covid world, Then Comes Silence’s Alex Svenson recently opined, “what is the point of writing songs about the apocalypse and the inescapable future that’s drenched in darkness, when the media already do it better? Instead, with our new album ‘Hunger’, we give you the light.”
Then Comes Silence brought in some extra guest musicians to assist with the new mterial such as William Faith (Faith and the Muse, Bellwether Syndicate) and Swedish musician Niklas Rundquist (who worked with Leather Nun in the 1980’s).
Then Comes Silence will be on tour with Bellwether Syndicate in North America this Summer (dates below). “Hunger” will be released by Metropolis Records on July 1st on all digital and physical formats.
Here’s the “Chain” video.
US tour dates (With Bellwether Syndicate):
- Thu, Aug 18 – San Diego CA @ Casbah
- Fri, Aug 19 – Santa Ana CA @ La Santa
- Sat, Aug 20 – Los Angeles CA @ The Virgil
- Sun, Aug 21 – San Francisco CA @ The Chapel
- Mon, Aug 22 – Portland OR @ Coffin Club
- Tue, Aug 23 – Seattle WA @ Substation
- Wed, Aug 24 – Boise ID – @ Visual Arts Collective
- Thu, Aug 25 – Salt Lake City UT @ The International
- Fri, Aug 26 – Denver CO @ Roxy Broadway
- Sat, Aug 27 – Wichita KS @ Kirby’s
- Sun, Aug 28 – Des Moines IA @ Gas Lamp
- Mon, Aug 29 – Minneapolis MN @ Hook & Ladder Theater
- Tue, Aug 30 – Milwaukee WI @ X-Ray Arcade
- Wed, Aug 31 – Chicago IL @ Empty Bottle
- Thu, Sept 1 – Madison WI @ Crucible
- Sat, Sept 3 – New York NY @ A Murder of Crows Festival – Bowery Ballroom
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether