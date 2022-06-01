Swedish post-punk act Then Comes Silence launches all new single ‘Chain’ and announces tour dates

(Photo by Haris Mlivic) The Swedish post-punk act Then Comes Silence, have just released “Chain”,…
(Photo by Haris Mlivic) The Swedish post-punk act Then Comes Silence, have just released “Chain”, the new single and accompanying video from their forthcoming sixth studio album entitled “Hunger”.

In the post-Covid world, Then Comes Silence’s Alex Svenson recently opined, “what is the point of writing songs about the apocalypse and the inescapable future that’s drenched in darkness, when the media already do it better? Instead, with our new album ‘Hunger’, we give you the light.”

Then Comes Silence brought in some extra guest musicians to assist with the new mterial such as William Faith (Faith and the Muse, Bellwether Syndicate) and Swedish musician Niklas Rundquist (who worked with Leather Nun in the 1980’s).

Then Comes Silence will be on tour with Bellwether Syndicate in North America this Summer (dates below). “Hunger” will be released by Metropolis Records on July 1st on all digital and physical formats.

Here’s the “Chain” video.

US tour dates (With Bellwether Syndicate):

  • Thu, Aug 18 – San Diego CA @ Casbah
  • Fri, Aug 19 – Santa Ana CA @ La Santa
  • Sat, Aug 20 – Los Angeles CA @ The Virgil
  • Sun, Aug 21 – San Francisco CA @ The Chapel
  • Mon, Aug 22 – Portland OR @ Coffin Club
  • Tue, Aug 23 – Seattle WA @ Substation
  • Wed, Aug 24 – Boise ID – @ Visual Arts Collective
  • Thu, Aug 25 – Salt Lake City UT @ The International
  • Fri, Aug 26 – Denver CO @ Roxy Broadway
  • Sat, Aug 27 – Wichita KS @ Kirby’s
  • Sun, Aug 28 – Des Moines IA @ Gas Lamp
  • Mon, Aug 29 – Minneapolis MN @ Hook & Ladder Theater
  • Tue, Aug 30 – Milwaukee WI @ X-Ray Arcade
  • Wed, Aug 31 – Chicago IL @ Empty Bottle
  • Thu, Sept 1 – Madison WI @ Crucible
  • Sat, Sept 3 – New York NY @ A Murder of Crows Festival – Bowery Ballroom

