Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Midlands will play host to a new music event as the Psychic Dancehall festival launches on March 22, 2025. This one-day festival will take over The Wardwick (a Grade II listed building and former library) and Dubrek Studios in Derby, offering a rather diverse lineup of electronic and experimental artists.

The festival, brainchild of Derby-based music journalist and promoter James Thornhill, also offers real-world production experience for students in the Entertainment Engineering course at the University of Derby. Students will manage sound, lighting, and visual production across both venues, gaining hands-on expertise in event execution.

Early bird tickets have sold out, but second-tier tickets are available for £20, with full-price tickets capped at £30.

Headliners: The Utopia Strong and Pram

Leading the lineup are The Utopia Strong, a cosmic electronic trio featuring World Champion snooker player Steve Davis, alongside Kavus Torabi (Knifeworld, Cardiacs, Gong) and Mike York (Coil). The band will present material from their 2022 album “International Treasure”.

Joining them are Birmingham’s experimental group Pram. Known for their eclectic influences ranging from krautrock to dub, the band released their reunion album “Across The Meridian” on Domino in 2018.

Acts across two Psychic Dancehall stages

The festival’s lineup also includes:

Pleasure Pool : Glasgow’s pioneers of dub-infused dance music, performing tracks from their album “Love Without Illusion” (Optimo Music).

: Glasgow’s pioneers of dub-infused dance music, performing tracks from their album “Love Without Illusion” (Optimo Music). Rosie Tee : The Birmingham composer showcases her jazz-psych fusion with a full band, performing pieces from her “Night Creature” mini-album.

: The Birmingham composer showcases her jazz-psych fusion with a full band, performing pieces from her “Night Creature” mini-album. Hawksmoor : Signed to Soul Jazz Records, this artist offers Krautrock.

: Signed to Soul Jazz Records, this artist offers Krautrock. TR^NKS: The latest project from Six By Seven’s Christian Davies, blending shoegaze and big beats.

Dubrek Studios: Kikimora Records takeover of Psychic Dancehall

At Dubrek Studios, the Birmingham-based Kikimora Records curates the following lineup:

An-Ting : Presenting “Lost Communications”, an audio-visual exploration of nature’s light and darkness.

: Presenting “Lost Communications”, an audio-visual exploration of nature’s light and darkness. Monoxide Brothers : New synth act from Birmingham playing their debut.

: New synth act from Birmingham playing their debut. Zolatec : Combining experimental electronic pop with steel-pan instrumentation.

: Combining experimental electronic pop with steel-pan instrumentation. Soborgnost and hellocatfood : A sci-fi dance-punk act paired with immersive visuals.

: A sci-fi dance-punk act paired with immersive visuals. The Silver Field : Oram Award-winning Derbyshire artist mixing folk traditions with experimental electronics.

: Oram Award-winning Derbyshire artist mixing folk traditions with experimental electronics. Wildforms: Celebrating nature through a fusion of field recordings and live instruments.

More acts, DJs, and activities will be announced.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)