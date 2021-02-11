The Prodigy to make ‘definitive’ feature-length documentary film about the band

The Prodigy will be making a feature-length documentary film about the band, directed by Paul Dugdale and written alongside Sam Bridger. The band calls it the ‘definitive’ documentary.

The film will tell the story of the Essex band who came together in the vortex of the late 80s UK rave scene. Success, worldwide fame, fortune, addiction, fighting and chaos almost tore them apart, but The Prodigy never stopped until Keith Flint’s tragic passing in March 2019.

Combining archive, animation and first-hand testimony from the key members of The Prodigy, the film will – and we quote here – “throw viewers headfirst into the full throttle, dangerous, dramatic and ultimately moving story of the most important electronic band of all time”.

Not sure if it was indeed the most important electronic band of all time, but it’s indeed something to look out for. More details soon.