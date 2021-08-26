The Police’s 1978 CBGB gig in New York will officially be released

(Photo by A&M) On 20 October 1978 The Police played a gig at the CBGB in New York. That recording will now be released so the band’s guitarist Andy Summers has revealed in a new interview with Q104.3 New York’s Out of the Box with Jonathan Clarke.

Andy Summers: “I think we did CBGB’s three times on that first tour, I think we did two nights, the first night we got off the place and we’re on stage [right away] and it went down a storm. We went, ‘Oh my god!’ We were so excited to be in New York City. Then we went off and did our little tour and we ended it with another gig at CBGB’s.”

A&M Records recorded that gig on a 16-track recorder so the band recently learned. You may expect a pretty raw recording (if you know bootlegs from that time you know what to expect) but, and this is key this time, the audio source seems to be in perfect shape. Don’t expect super stereo, incredible reverbs and all that, but the result will be rather interesting nevertheless.

Here’s a short impression…