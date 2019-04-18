The Overlookers’ ‘Teenage Wet Dream’ album out now! Watch ‘Driving Fast’ video clip!

The album “Teenage Wet Dreams” by The Overlookers (dekad/Foretaste) is out now. And the band has also released a video clip for the single “Driving Fast” which you can view below. The 10-track album can be ordered on CD and as a download via BOREDOMproduct’s webstore.

The Overlookers is the secret project of XY (Foretaste) and JB (Dekad). Warmly recommended!

You can preview the complete album below.

<a href="http://boredomproduct.bandcamp.com/album/teenage-wet-dreams">Teenage Wet Dreams by The Overlookers</a>

