Grauzone get’s culthit ‘Eisbär’ reissued as a 3-track 40th anniversary limited 12 inch

Out via WRWTFWW Records in early May is the official reissue of Grauzone’s essential 1981 maxi single “Eisbär”. The release comes just in time for the 40th anniversary of the Swiss band’s formation. The 3-track vinyl is sourced from the original reels, cut at 45rpm, and comes with its iconic artwork on a 350gsm sleeve.

Written by Martin Eicher after a nightmare in which he saw talking polar bears on the walls, and with music by the Grauzone crew consisting of Martin and his brother Stephan Eicher, Marco Repetto, Christian “GT” Trüssel, and Claudine Chirac (on saxophone), “Eisbär” is the best known track from the band and is already for tens of years thé track to play when you want to define early post-punk, new wave, pop, and electronic experimentation.

Also added is “Film 2”, an all-instrumental pre-techno piece. The maxi single ends with “Ich Lieb Sie”, a synth-pop meets doo-wop ballad.

Stephan Eicher went on to be the most successful Swiss musician ever, with an international career extending from pop chanson to experimental escapades and collaborations with Moondog, artists Sophie Calle and John Armleder, and author Martin Suter among many other luminaries. Marco Repetto flourished as a techno and ambient producer, releasing multiple projects including releases on Aphex Twin’s Rephlex label.

Grauzone and WRWTFWW will continue to collaborate on the band’s 40th anniversary reissue campaign, with numerous projects planned for the year, including a vast selection of music, visuals, and literature never available before.

Here’s the video for “Eisbär.

