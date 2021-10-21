Darkwave / industrial acts Vlimmer and Verneblung join Nirvana cover album ‘Nevermind Reworks’ – the synth-way

2021 marks the 30th birthday of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album. Time to pay them a tribute so the booking agency Noisegroupie thought. On board we also find the German darkwave act Vlimmer and the industrial act Verneblung. With the exception of one song – the “Nevermind Reworks” compilation holds covers/interpretations of all tracks from Nirvana’s cult classic on the album.

Opening the cassette (and download) is Berlin’s Vlimmer who delivers a heavy and claustrophobic industrial/shoegaze version of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” with a German interpretation of the lyrics. Downtempo industrial band Verneblung from Cologne from their side offers a slow version of “Stay Away” with female vocals and gloomy synths.

All proceeds go to the German suicide prevention association FRND. You can check out the compilation right below.

<a href="https://noisegroupie.bandcamp.com/album/nevermind-reworks">nevermind reworks by various</a>