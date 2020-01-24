The new Celluloide album ‘Futur Antérieur’ is out today + new video for ‘La Cité Des Aveugles’

The new Celluloide album “Futur Antérieur” is out now and available on CD and on a 12″ vinyl LP, plus digital of course and all this on Bandcamp (with other platforms following soon).

The limited edition of the new album will include a bonus CD mini-album called “Modulation De Fréquence” adding an extra 6 tracks to the original 10-track album. The 6 bonus tracks include 4 remixes and 2 exclusive tracks. Below is the tracklist for the bonus CD.

Quelque Chose S’Efface (translucide) – 5’52”

Air Conditionné – 4’40”

La Cité Des Aveugles (elliptique) – 6’08”

Je Vis Encore – 3’17”

Si Tu Renonces (déjà-vu) – 5’02”

Quelque Chose S’Efface (VHS edit) – 3’06”

You can preview the complete album below.

Futur Antérieur by Celluloide

Brand new video

Out now as well is “La Cité Des Aveugles” (The City Of The Blind) which is the brand new video by Celluloide. You can check it right below.

<noscript><iframe title="CELLULOIDE - La Cite Des Aveugles" width="1132" height="637" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/eCdMzq6Phug?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

French touch of electronic pop

Celluloide is a French electronic pop band (based in Marseille) whose debut album “Naive Heart” was released in 2002 offering pure synthpop songs with delicate female vocals. During the recording sessions of their second album “Words Once Said” (2004), Celluloide records 6 covers of 80’s wave classics turned into Celluloide’s synthpop style for the “Naphtaline” EP.

Following the release of “Words Once Said” Celluloide signs with Boytronic’s label Major Records for a re-release of “Words Once Said” for the German market (including a track in German).

The “Bodypop” EP (originally announced for 2005) is released in 2006 and acts as a teaser for the new album to come: “Passion & Excitements”. In 2008 the band releases the “Naphtaline” LP, which holds all the covers the band previously released on several tribute compilation plus some unreleased tracks next to the reissue of the 2003 Naphtaline EP material.

In 2010 the band releases the “Hexagonal” album followed by “Art Plastique” 4 years later in 2014. Both albums keep on offering excellent female fronted electropop.

After a long silence following “Art Plastique”, Celluloide is finally back with new material. The first single and video “Quelque Chose S’Efface” was already a good indication of the new album “Futur Antérieur”, out today. A band to follow for sure.

