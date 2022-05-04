The Neuro Farm – Vampyre (Album – The Neuro Farm)

Genre/Influences: Gothic, Dark-Wave.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Based in Washington D.C. (USA) The Neuro Farm’s third full length album “Vampyre” was released by the end of 2021.

Content: The work is driven by good-old Gothic and Dark-Waver influences. There’s a mix of guitar- and violin play which has been achieved with electronic arrangements. The female vocals have something classically trained while the male vocals are sometimes reminding me to the charm of Tom smith (Editors).

+ + + : The debut songs are a little bit hesitant but quite progressively the album is growing. The violin playing injects a very original- and sensitive touch but there’s also a true complementarity with the guitar parts while the electro arrangements create an elevating effect. More than once this band reminds me of the magic of the French formation Dead Souls Rising. I also enjoyed the duality between the singers; great, heavenly, and alluring female vocals at one side and charismatic male vocals at the other side. This album features a few brilliant songs.

– – – : The opening part of the work left me skeptical. You really need to wait for a few songs to discover the real beauty of this band.

Conclusion: The Neuro Farm is a band I can’t remember to have heard before but which clearly has a strong potential like revealed at “Vampyre”. Let’s keep an eye on this band.

Best songs: “Confession”, “Mastermind”, “Vampyre”, “Midnight Massacre”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.theneurofarm.com / www.facebook.com/theneurofarm