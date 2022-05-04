Attrition release live recording of first ever show in the USA (1996)

Out now is “Live at projektfest. Chicago. 1996”, the live recording of the first ever Attrition show in the USA, at the Projekt festival at the Vic Theatre in Chicago on June 26th 1996. Recently unearthed by Sam Rosenthal, the material has now been mastered by Martin Bowes at The Cage and released for the first time.

Next to a download, the release is also available as a CDR on Bandcamp. The CDR is burnt on pro equipment on special vinyl style CD’s, with printed PDF cover on art paper and signed by Martin if you would like.

The live line-up consisted of Martin Bowes, Julia Waller and John Waller.

Check the release below.


